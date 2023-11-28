UPDATE 1-OpenAI unlikely to offer board seat to Microsoft, other investors- The Information

(Adds details)

Nov 28 (Reuters) - OpenAI is not expected to offer Microsoft and other investors a seat on its new nine-person board, the Information reported on Tuesday, citing a source.

The report said Microsoft and other shareholders such as Khosla Ventures, Thrive Capital and Sequoia Capital are not expected to be offered a board seat.

OpenAI and Microsoft did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Zaheer Kachwala in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)