UPDATE 1-Online broker Robinhood reveals another regulatory probe

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - Robinhood Markets Inc on Tuesday disclosed another regulatory probe, the latest headwind facing the online broker as it heads toward its hotly-anticipated initial public offering.

The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA) sent an investigative request on July 26 for documents and information related to Robinhood's compliance with registration requirements for personnel, including co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Vladimir Tenev and co-founder Baiju Bhatt, who are not registered with the regulator, Robinhood disclosed in a filing.

Earlier this month, Robinhood revealed a swathe of government and regulatory investigations in its IPO filing, just a day after FINRA hit the firm with a $70-million-penalty for "systemic" failures, issuing "false and misleading" information and other controls failures.

Spokespeople for both Robinhood and FINRA declined to comment.

Tenev and Bhatt are not registered with FINRA, which requires executives from a holding company to register if they are involved in the "management of the member's investment banking or securities business," according to a FINRA letter sent to lawmakers in February. (Reporting by Chris Prentice; Editing by Leslie Adler and Aurora Ellis)