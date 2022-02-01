UPDATE 1-Omicron yet to peak in many countries, caution needed -WHO

·2 min read

(Adds quotes, detail)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Many countries have not reached their peak in cases of the highly infectious Omicron variant of the coronavirus and restrictions imposed to curb its spread should be eased slowly, the World Health Organization's technical lead on COVID-19 said on Tuesday.

"We are urging caution because many countries have not gone through the peak of Omicron yet. Many countries have low levels of vaccination coverage with very vulnerable individuals within their populations," Maria Van Kerkhove told an online briefing.

"And so now is not the time to lift everything all at once. We have always urged, always (be) very cautious, in applying interventions as well as lifting those interventions in a steady and in a slow way, piece by piece. Because this virus is is quite dynamic," she added.

WHO's emergencies chief Mike Ryan, addressing the same briefing, urged countries to chart their own path out of the pandemic and not blindly follow others in relaxing measures.

He said he feared that political pressure might result in some countries reopening their societies prematurely, leading to unnecessary further transmissions of COVID-19 and deaths.

"I think it's a transition phase for many countries, not every country in the same situation. Those countries who are making decisions to open up more broadly, also need to be sure of capacity to reintroduce measures, with community acceptance, if needed. So as if we open the doors quickly, you better be very well able to close it very quickly as well."

WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and Kerkhove also voiced concern about continued increases in the COVID-19 death toll in some countries. "It’s premature for any country to surrender or declare victory," Tedros said.

(Reporting by Emma Farge and Sri Kalyani Manojna Maddipatla, Editing by Mark Heinrich)

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Virus outbreak spreading in Norway's cross-country ski team

    OSLO, Norway (AP) — A coronavirus outbreak is spreading inside the powerful Norwegian cross-country skiing team, with double Olympic champion Simen Hegstad Kruger becoming the third skier in two days to test positive ahead of the Beijing Games. Norway's team doctor, Øystein Andersen, told a news conference Thursday that Hegstad Kruger was self isolating and was not showing any symptoms. His positive test comes after two-time overall World Cup winner Heidi Weng was among two members of Norway's w

  • Coyotes in 'advanced talks' to make NCAA arena interim home

    The Arizona Coyotes may need to aggressively lean on NHL revenue sharing over the next few seasons with a move to a 5,000-seat arena.

  • Bunting nets hat trick, Leafs rally in 3rd to beat Red Wings

    DETROIT (AP) — Michael Bunting had three goals, Rasmus Sandin scored the tiebreaker with 2:51 remaining and the Toronto Maple Leafs rallied for five unanswered goals in the third period to beat the Detroit Red Wings 7-4 on Saturday night. Mitch Marner scored a power-play goal with 1:14 left and John Tavares, who assisted on Sandin's goal, made it 7-4 with 11 seconds to go. Pierre Engvall also scored for Toronto, which won its second consecutive game. Auston Matthews, Alexander Kerfoot and David

  • Injury gives ski cross racer Brittany Phelan perspective heading into Olympics

    Canadian ski cross racer Brittany Phelan has learned a lot about herself in the past four years. The product of Mt-Tremblant, Que., won silver at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and felt like she was primed for more heading into the Beijing Games. However, she suffered a devastating knee injury in February 2020 in Megève, France, when she overshot a jump and landed on one leg, blowing out her knee. Despite 13 years of World Cup experience as both an Alpine skier and a ski cross racer Phelan had ne

  • Saad, Husso spark Blues to 5-1 win over Flames

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Brandon Saad scored twice and had an assist, Ville Husso made 28 saves to win his sixth consecutive start, and the St. Louis Blues cruised to a 5-1 victory over the Calgary Flames on Thursday night. Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Kyrou and Ryan O'Reilly also scored for St. Louis. The Blues got some revenge for a blowout loss at Calgary three days earlier. The Flames outshot the Blues 48-21 in their 7-1 victory over the Blues on Monday. Husso, who made his fo

  • Slovenia snowboarder tests positive for virus in Beijing

    BEIJING (AP) — A snowboarder from Slovenia has tested positive for the coronavirus after landing in Beijing for the Olympics, the country’s national Olympic committee said Friday. Žan Košir, who had been chosen as one of Slovenia’s flag bearers for next Friday’s opening ceremony, took a second test to confirm the result and is now in isolation. “The Olympic team management followed the organizers’ instructions and the athlete is now isolated,” the Slovenian team said. The team added Košir has no

  • Source: TFC acquires Mexican defender Carlos Salcedo, transfers Yeferson Soteldo

    Toronto FC has acquired Mexican international defender Carlos Salcedo from Mexico's Tigres UANL as a designated player through 2024, with Venezuelan international winger Yeferson Soteldo going the other way, according to a source. The source, granted anonymity because the deals have yet to be announced, said they are two separate transactions. But in reality, they are intertwined. Soteldo's departure provides the designated player opening Salcedo needed. The 28-year-old Salcedo, who started his

  • Mistakes on offense cost Chiefs 3rd straight Super Bowl trip

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs followed perhaps the greatest 13 seconds in franchise history in the divisional round against the Bills with 13 seconds late in the first half of the AFC title game that they'd rather forget. Not to mention most of the next 30 minutes and overtime against Cincinnati. In a loss both heartbreaking and humiliating, one of the league's most prolific offenses failed to put the game away just before the break Sunday, then never reached the end zone in the

  • Kane asks fans to keep an open mind as controversial forward joins Oilers

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane knows signing with the Edmonton Oilers won't be a move universally loved by the team’s fans. Edmonton will be his fifth NHL city, and the Oilers the fourth franchise, for which the 30-year-old has played. There will be questions about his past — from suspensions due to violations of COVID protocols, a bankruptcy and self-confessed gambling problems. His contract was voided by the San Jose Sharks. The biggest headlines of his career, though, came from allegations of abuse

  • Rams' flashy superstars winning with old-fashioned tenacity

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — Late in the third quarter of the NFC championship game, the Los Angeles Rams fell into a 10-point hole. For most of that period, they had showed few signs they could climb out of it. Even with all their top-end talent and respected coaching, the Rams (15-5) haven't blown away many opponents this year. They've had to scrap and claw for the majority of their victories, relying on resilience and persistence. And that's exactly what they did to get to the Super Bowl. The Rams are

  • Toronto Argonauts re-sign starting quarterback Bethel-Thompson

    TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts re-signed American starting quarterback McLeod Bethel-Thompson on Monday. Bethel-Thompson, 33, was slated to become a free agent next week. "There are hundreds of reasons to sign back…unfinished business, a commitment to excellence from the organization, an opportunity to deepen the bonds of brotherhood,” the quarterback said in a statement. "At the end of the day it comes down to one: (Argos GM) Michael 'Pinball' Clemons. "He epitomizes championship DNA. Last yea

  • Column: Improbable run has Bengals saying "Why not us?"

    Money Mac was going to deliver, just as Joe Burrow did a few moments earlier and the Bengals' defense did for the entire second half and more. They had come too far down this improbable road not to finish things off, even if history and the wrong end of a coin flip threatened to derail their best laid plans. Evan McPherson — aka Money Mac — was as good with his game winner as a handful of $100 bills, not to anyone’s surprise. This was a kicker, you might remember, who told teammates last week th

  • Why is Lionel Messi not playing for Argentina in World Cup qualifiers?

    Here’s why Lionel Messi was left out of the Argentinian squad, but who will captain in his absence?

  • Brad Marchand trolls Coyotes over attendance, arena woes

    Bruins star Brad Marchand burned the Coyotes over their infamous attendance issues.

  • Hackett brings pizzazz to Broncos -- and maybe Rodgers, too?

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — George Paton sees Nathaniel Hackett as the booster shot the Denver Broncos desperately needed. Through nearly 20 hours of interviews in Green Bay and Denver and on Zoom, Paton said it became clear Hackett “was the right leader for the Denver Broncos and really the perfect choice to reboot this organization.” “He’s going to bring a lot of juice, he’s going to bring a lot of energy to our building,” the general manager said Friday at the introductory news conference for his

  • AP sources: Despite reports, Tom Brady hasn't made up mind

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Despite reports that he is retiring, Tom Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn't made up his mind, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press. ESPN first reported Brady’s retirement on Saturday, citing unidentified sources. Brady’s company posted a tweet indicating he’s retiring, and reaction came from around the world congratulating Brady on his career. But the tweet was later deleted, and Brady's agent, Don Yee, said the 44-year-old quarterback

  • Kane asks fans to keep an open mind as controversial forward joins Oilers

    EDMONTON — Evander Kane knows signing with the Edmonton Oilers won't be a move universally loved by the team’s fans. Edmonton will be his fifth NHL city, and the Oilers the fourth franchise, for which the 30-year-old has played. There will be questions about his past — from suspensions due to violations of COVID protocols, a bankruptcy and self-confessed gambling problems. His contract was voided by the San Jose Sharks. The biggest headlines of his career, though, came from allegations of abuse

  • Knee injury knocks Rams TE Higbee out of NFC title game

    INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee was ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's NFC championship game against the San Francisco 49ers with a knee injury. Higbee, who was third on the Rams in receiving in the regular season and playoffs, had two receptions for 18 yards before suffering the injury during the first quarter. Running back Cam Akers (shoulder) and wide receiver Van Jefferson (knee) were both injured in the second quarter but returned after halftime. Akers

  • Ja Morant scores 34 points, Grizzlies beat Wizards 115-95

    MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Ja Morant scored 34 points, his sixth straight game of at least 30 points, and the Memphis Grizzlies built an early lead in a 115-95 victory over the Washington Wizards on Saturday night. Morant, picked as an All-Star starter for the Western Conference this week, was 15 of 27 from the field, including 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Desmond Bane had 19 points, and De’Anthony Melton added 13 to help the Grizzlies win their third straight and fourth in five games. Steven Adams had

  • Dempsey, Solo, Boxx elected to US Soccer Hall of Fame

    FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Clint Dempsey, Hope Solo and Shannon Boxx were among six people elected Sunday to the U.S. National Soccer Hall of Fame. Marco Etcheverry, Linda Hamilton and Esse Baharmast also were voted in and will be inducted May 21 at the Hall in Frisco, Texas, along with Christie Pearce, who was elected last year and deferred her induction. Dempsey, a three-time U.S. Soccer Federation Player of the Year, tied Landon Donovan for a U.S. record 57 international goals and made 141 appearan