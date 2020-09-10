1-year-old dies, parents burned as they try to flee wildfire, Washington cops say

A family of three fleeing wildfires in Washington was reported missing on Tuesday and their burned and wrecked car was found later the same day by authorities, The Associated Press reported.





On Wednesday, authorities found the family’s 1-year-old boy dead and his parents severely burned, according to AP.

Search-and-rescue crews found 1-year-old Uriel Hyland and his parents along the Columbia River, The Seattle Times reported.

The Okanogan County Sheriff’s Office identified the parents as Jacob Hyland, 31, and Jamie Hyland, 26, of Renton, Washington, KREM reported.

The parents were transported toa hospital in Brewster before being flown to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle, where they remain in critical condition with third-degree burns, according to KREM.

A Go-Fund-Me page created for the family says Jamie Hyland is pregnant.

“The family was attempting to leave their property to get away from the Cold Springs Fire,” Okanogan County Sheriff Tony Hawley said, AP reported.





The Cold Springs Fire has burned about 163,000 near Omak, Washington as of Wednesday, the Times reported. It is 0% contained, according to AP.