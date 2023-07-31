1-year-old climbing grandparents’ dresser dies after it tips over, SC coroner says

A 1-year-old girl trying to climb her grandparents’ dresser died after it tipped over, South Carolina officials said.

Family members found the child trapped under a dresser drawer. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead Sunday, July 30, according to the Anderson County coroner’s office.

The girl was identified in a news release as Jalaya Bryant. She was from Calhoun Falls, roughly 60 miles southwest of Greenville and near the Georgia state line.

Jalaya died after she visited her grandparents’ home in Williamston, about 20 miles south of Greenville. She was trying to get onto a dresser “when it tumbled over and trapped her,” officials said.

As of July 30, multiple agencies were investigating the girl’s death.

“The investigation indicates the child died due to asphyxiation and there appears to be no indication of foul play,” the coroner’s office wrote.

