1-year-old abducted from Kershaw County found safe in Tennessee, sheriff says

A baby from Kershaw County was found safe in Tennessee after allegedly being abducted by her father, who is a registered sex offender in Illinois, deputies said.

The infant was found in a Tennessee parking lot after being taken by her non-custodial father from the Cassatt area of Kershaw County Friday, according to a Facebook post from the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.

The father was taken into custody. His name has not been released.

Kershaw sheriff’s deputies — assisted by SLED and the FBI — began searching for the child after she was reported missing Friday afternoon. The child had allegedly been taken earlier that day.

The father’s vehicle was located in Tennessee when his license plates were detected by automatic license plate readers, according to deputies.

Tennessee State Troopers found the father’s car in a grocery story parking lot. After waiting for the father to exit the store, they were able to take him and the infant into custody.

“This multi-jurisdictional team work coupled with the latest technology made this infant’s timely rescue possible. As always, we are thankful to our state and federal law enforcement partners. A special thanks to Tennessee State Troopers for closing this case,” said Kershaw County Sheriff Lee Boan.

Deputies say that the child has been safely returned to her mother. The father is currently in jail and has been charged with kidnapping.