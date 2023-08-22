UPDATE 1-Novavax's updated COVID vaccine shows response against 'Eris' variant

(Adds background and details in paragraph 2-4)

Aug 22 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Tuesday its updated protein-based COVID-19 vaccine generated an immune response against the "Eris" subvariant in preclinical studies.

COVID infections and hospitalizations have been rising in the United States, Europe and Asia, with more cases in recent months attributed to the EG.5 subvariant — nicknamed as "Eris" — which is a descendant of the Omicron lineage that originally emerged in November 2021.

The company said its COVID vaccine was effective against XBB subvariants, including EG.5.1 and XBB.1.16.6, in small studies in animal and non-human primates.

Novavax said it was working with global regulators to ensure its updated vaccine is available in the fall season.

(Reporting by Khushi Mandowara in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)