UPDATE 1-Novavax seeks U.S. authorization for COVID vaccine booster

Aug 15 (Reuters) - Novavax Inc said on Monday it had submitted an application with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration seeking authorization for booster doses of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The U.S. vaccine-maker said it was seeking authorization for use of the booster dose after two doses of its own vaccine, and as a mix-and-match booster after other vaccines.

The Novavax vaccine was authorized in the United States for use in adults in July, and health officials had hoped the shot, which uses a more traditional vaccine platform, would convince some vaccine skeptics to get inoculated.

The company last week halved its full-year revenue forecast as it does not expect further sales of its COVID-19 shot this year in the United States in the face of a supply glut and soft demand. (Reporting by Manas Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

    Hurkacz beats Ruud, Carreno Busta tops Evans in National Bank Open semifinals

MONTREAL — Casper Ruud let the opening game of the decisive set slip away Saturday at the National Bank Open. Hubert Hurkacz took advantage — sealing an important break when his return hit the net cord and trickled over — before rolling to victory. Hurkacz secured a berth in Sunday's final with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-2 victory at IGA Stadium. He'll face Pablo Carreno Busta for the title after the Spaniard posted a 7-5, 6-7 (7), 6-2 win over Britain's Daniel Evans in the evening semifinal. The six-foot-fi

