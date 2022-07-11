UPDATE 1-Nord Stream 1 gas flows stop as maintenance begins

(Adds context)

July 11 (Reuters) - Physical gas flows through the Nord Stream 1 pipeline from Russia to Germany fell to zero on Monday, data from the operator showed, as maintenance of the pipeline began.

The value plunged over the course of the morning, ticking down from physical flows of more than 29 million kwh/h recorded between 7 am and 8 am and over most of the previous day.

Nord Stream 1 started annual maintenance on Monday, with flows expected to be at a halt until July 21, but governments, markets and companies are worried the shutdown might be extended due to war in Ukraine.

Canada has said it will return a repaired turbine to Germany that is needed for the pipeline after Russia previously said it would increase gas flows to Europe if the equipment were returned. (Reporting by Kavya Guduru, Ashitha Shivaprasad and Rachel More, Editing by Louise Heavens and Barbara Lewis)