UPDATE 1-There is 'no threat' to U.S. Capitol in Washington, police say

WASHINGTON, April 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. Capitol Police said on Wednesday that there is no threat to the Capitol complex in Washington, minutes after issuing a statement saying they were tracking an aircraft that posed a probable threat.

"The Capitol was evacuated out of an abundance of caution this evening. There is no threat at the Capitol. More details to come," the police said in a statement. Buildings are being prepared for re-entry, it said.

