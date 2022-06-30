UPDATE 1-Nikola adjourns shareholder meeting, to reconvene on July 18

(adds details)

June 30 (Reuters) - Nikola Corp on Thursday adjourned its shareholder meeting, for the second time this month, and pushed it to July 18, to allow shareholders more time to vote on a proposal to raise the number of shares in the electric vehicle maker.

The meeting was first adjourned on June 1 after the Chairman Stephen Girsky urged voters to authorize an increase in shares by 200 million to 800 million.

Nikola said that the increase in the total shares would provide flexibility to support the growth of the business.

The company said 48% of all outstanding shares have voted in favor of the proposal, leaving less than 2% to be voted in favor for the proposal to pass.

Over 112 million shares have not yet been voted on, it added. (Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)