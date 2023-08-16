UPDATE 1-Nigeria eurobonds drop as govt says petrol prices do not need to rise more

(Adds comment, details on cenbank finances, petrol subsidy removal, inflation; paragraphs 3,5,6-12)

By Rachel Savage

JOHANNESBURG, Aug 16 (Reuters) - Nigeria's international dollar-denominated bonds fell on Wednesday, after the president's spokesman said petrol prices did not need to rise more, and blamed foreign exchange shortages on "gross mismanagement" at the central bank.

Longer dated notes fell further, with the 2051 notes dropping 1.402 cents on the dollar to 69.223 cents by 0816 GMT, their lowest level since June 8.

President Bola Tinubu axed a popular but costly petrol subsidy on coming to power in late May and soon after devalued the naira currency, both moves long demanded by investors, driving a rally in Nigeria's overseas bonds that peaked at the start of August.

However, dollar shortages have continued and a gap has re-opened between the official and black market exchange rates.

The scrapping of the subsidy, which saw petrol prices more than triple, pushed already double-digit inflation to an 18-year high in July, data showed on Tuesday.

Tinubu rejects further petrol price increases, his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, told reporters on Tuesday, adding that Nigeria did not need an "upward movement of pump price in order to accommodate the market-driven reality".

"This may signal a return of gasoline subsidy, which would be read very negatively by bondholders," Ayodeji Dawodu of investment bank BancTrust said in an emailed note.

"A return of fuel subsidies, which have been heavily criticised for weighing on government revenues, debt servicing capacity and external position, could erode the confidence investors had in the new administration.

"The presidency may be bowing down to pressures from labour unions and manufacturers."

Tinubu launched an investigation into the central bank under suspended and detained governor Godwin Emefiele after criticising its policies at his inauguration in May, especially moves to prop up the naira.

Authorities are now seeking ways to stem the fall of the currency, which has hit record lows on the black market.

Acting central bank governor Folashodun Shonubi met Tinubu on Monday to discuss ways to improve liquidity after the bank revealed it had a $19-billion derivatives commitment as of 2022. (Reporting by Rachel Savage; Editing by Jorgelina do Rosario and Clarence Fernandez)