UPDATE 1-NFL owners approve sale of Washington Commanders

July 20 (Reuters) - National Football League owners have unanimously approved the sale of the Washington Commanders franchise to a group led by the co-owner of the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers and the NHL's New Jersey Devils, the league said on Thursday.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed though reports in April said the agreement was for an

NFL-record price of $6.05 billion

.

The group led by Harris, who is a managing general partner at Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), includes Maryland businessman Mitchell Rales and Magic Johnson, who won five NBA titles during a Hall of Fame career with the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Congratulations to Josh Harris and his impressive group of partners," NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement.

"Josh will be a great addition to the NFL. He has a remarkable record in business, sports, and in his communities. The diverse group that Josh has put together is outstanding for its business acumen and strong Washington ties and we welcome them to the NFL as well." (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Chris Reese)