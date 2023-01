A view of Nelson, B.C., from a nearby mountain. One Nelson officer was killed and another was injured in an avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., an hour's drive north of Nelson. (Shawn/Flickr - image credit)

One police officer has been killed and a second has been critically in an avalanche near Kaslo in southeastern B.C., the Nelson Police board says.

The board says the two officers were struck by the avalanche while on snowmobiles.

Avalanche Canada warned Sunday that B.C.'s snowpack is unusually weak this year and will be more vulnerable to avalanches.

More info to come.