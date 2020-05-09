1 more death, 3 new cases of COVID-19 in Nova Scotia

Nova Scotia reported one more death, bringing the province's total to 47, and three new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

The latest death was reported at the Northwood long-term care home in Hailfax, where 41 people have died from the virus.

There are 157 residents and 31 staff with active cases at Northwood. One other long-term care facility in the province has an active case of the virus affecting a staff member.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

There has been a total of 1,011 cases in Nova Scotia, but 743 of those cases have resulted in a recovery. Seven people are in hospital, but only two of them are in intensive care.

The QEII Health Sciences Centre's microbiology lab completed 598 Nova Scotia tests on Friday. The province has reported 33,190 negative test results.

Nova Scotia Health Authority

The following is a list of symptoms for COVID-19:

Fever.

New or worsening cough.

Sore throat.

Runny nose.

Headache.

Anyone with two or more of those symptoms should visit 811's website for a self-assessment questionnaire to determine if 811 should be called for further assessment.

MORE TOP STORIES