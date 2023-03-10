UPDATE 1-Moderna to hire around 2,000 employees globally by 2023-end

·1 min read

(Adds details on the expansion, background)

March 10 (Reuters) - Moderna Inc said on Friday it was planning to hire about 2,000 employees globally by the year-end and expand its U.S. presence to include new offices on the West Coast.

The company has been working on developing vaccines for skin cancer, flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) using its mRNA technology, which if approved would significantly help Moderna that currently relies heavily on its COVID-19 shot.

The COVID vaccine maker said it will open new offices in California and Seattle, which will provide technology solutions across the company, and its Genomics unit will expand to south San Francisco.

Moderna had about 3,900 full-time employees as of Dec. 31, according to a regulatory filing.

(Reporting by Raghav Mahobe in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Shinjini Ganguli)

