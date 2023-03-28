$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket purchased in 2022 unclaimed, expires April 20

A winning Powerball ticket bought in Paris, Texas, has been unclaimed and is set to expire in April, the Texas Lottery Commission announced Tuesday.

The deadline to claim the prize is April 20 at 5 p.m. CT.

The second-tier winning ticket worth $1 million for the Powerball drawing held on Oct. 22, 2022, will expire on April 20 if it is not claimed. The Quick Pick ticket was purchased at 3070 Northeast Loop 283 in Paris.

Paris is about two hours northeast of Fort Worth.

The winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn, but not the red Powerball number. The numbers were 19, 25, 48, 55, and 60.

The ticket holder can claim the prize at any Texas Lottery claim center or by mail.

The ticket, along with the claim form, must be postmarked on or prior to April 20 and can be mailed to the Texas Lottery Commission at the Austin Claim Center PO Box 16600, Austin, TX 78761-6600.

“We encourage our Powerball players to take another look at their tickets, and if your numbers match, sign the back of the ticket before claiming your prize at a Texas Lottery claim center,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “We hope to celebrate the Texas Lottery player who became a $1 million prize winner before this prize expires.”

A ticket holder forfeits any claim to a prize for a draw game after the expiration of the 180th day following the draw date. The deadline may be extended for a period of time for certain eligible military personnel. Unclaimed prizes revert back to the state for programs authorized by the Texas Legislature.