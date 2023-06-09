$1 Million USD Bounty Placed on New 'Magic: The Gathering' Card

For Magic: The Gathering and Lord of the Rings fans, the time is nearly here for one of the most-anticipated card sets in recent history. After two years of waiting, Magic: The Gathering's "Universes Beyond" series is set to introduce The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-Earth. Packed with thematic cards featuring spectacular artwork, there's one card to rule them all.

The first of its kind in Magic history, a one-of-one card will be placed in a random collector booster pack -- The One Ring. While various versions of The One Ring are set to release in standard quantities, Wizards of the Coast has crafted just one of this special card, pictured above. Naturally, this incredible pull has already been presented an onslaught of bounties with Dave & Adam's now declaring a $1 million USD bounty on the card. If claimed, this would make it the most valuable Magic card of all time, surpassing the public auction sale of a Black Lotus artist proof that sold for $615,000 USD in March.

Release for the upcoming set is scheduled for June 23 with pre-orders available now via Amazon and local card game stores. For those hunting down The One Ring, collector booster packs are priced at $42 USD each and $420 USD for a booster box containing 12 packs and a box topper card.

?$1 MILLION BOUNTY ? We are officially announcing our

$1 million bounty on the 1/1 The One Ring Card ?? Bounty expires July 17th 2023… Good luck ? pic.twitter.com/6OmhxCjdsG — Dave & Adam's (@dacardworld) June 7, 2023

