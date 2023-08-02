$1 million Mega Millions ticket bought in Charlotte area. Where’s the winner?

A Mega Millions ticket bought in North Carolina scored a top prize in Tuesday’s national drawing, but no one immediately claimed the win, N.C. lottery officials said Wednesday.

The winner matched all of the white balls — 8, 24, 30, 45 and 61 — to win $1 million, according to a lottery news release. The winner beat odds of 1 in 12.6 million, according to the Mega Millions game page on NCLottery.com

The ticket came from the 7-Eleven on South Polk Street in Pineville, according to the lottery.

Check your tickets carefully after each drawing, suggests N.C. Lottery Executive Director Mark Michalko.

That’s because each drawing has nine ways to win a prize, he said in a statement.

Four tickets in North Carolina matched four white balls and the yellow Megaball to win $10,000 in Tuesday’s drawing, according to the lottery.

Those tickets were bought at Food Lion on Fayetteville Road in Raleigh; Circle K on N.C 27 West in Sanford; Sheetz on New Garden Road in Greensboro; and Walmart on U.S. 70 in Newport, officials said.

At $1.25 billion, Friday’s Mega Millions jackpot is the fourth largest ever in the game and sixth largest in U.S. history, according to the lottery.

Mega Millions tickets are available at lottery retailers, through Online Play on NCLottery.com and on the lottery app.