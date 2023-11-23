UPDATE 1-MFE's operating profit steady as lower costs offset ad sales drop

(Adds details, outlook)

By Elvira Pollina

MILAN, Nov 23 (Reuters) - MFE-MediaForEurope, the commercial broadcaster controlled by Italy's Berlusconi family, on Thursday beat forecasts with a marginal increase in nine-month operating profit as lower costs offset falling advertising sales.

MFE said its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the nine months ending Sept. 30 came in at 98.3 million euros ($107.2 million), from 97.6 million in the same period last year.

That compares with an 81 million euro analyst consensus provided by the company.

Total operating costs fell 2.1% to 1.76 billion euros, thanks to savings stemming from the internal merger of its Spanish operations, the company said.

MFE said total gross advertising revenue, which include sales from the group's Spanish TV business, fell to 1.83 billion euros from 1.85 billion in the same period last year.

Like other European peers, MFE is wrestling with the hit on advertising spending from sluggish economic growth in the region and high inflation squeezing businesses' profit margins.

MFE stuck to a forecast for a positive operating profit and cash flow this year.

It gave an encouraging sales update on the final quarter of the year, which is crucial for broadcasters as they strive to capture corporate advertising spending in the run up to Christmas.

MFE said it expected sales in November to grow 8% in its key domestic market, replicating a similar increase seen in October.

MFE holds a 29% stake in German peer Prosiebensat.1 and sees European expansion as the way to resist the increasing dominance of U.S. streaming giants such as Netflix , and help offset the flight of advertising budgets to the likes of Facebook and Google.

MFE said it had started using the equity method of accounting for the ProSieben stake in its earnings.

($1 = 0.9168 euros) (Reporting by Elvira Pollina; Editing by Valentina Za)