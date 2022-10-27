UPDATE 1-Mexico's Televisa posts 47% jump in Q3 net profit

(Adds more information about results)

Oct 27 - Grupo Televisa, Mexico's largest broadcaster, said on Thursday that third-quarter net profit jumped 47% from a year earlier, boosted by lower financial expenses.

The company posted a net profit of 1.118 billion pesos ($55.56 million) up from 760.6 million pesos in the same period in 2021.

The company's revenue edged up 3.6% to 19.252 billion pesos from the year-earlier period.

The company said in a statement filed to the Mexican stock exchange that its board approved a spin-off proposal for some of its businesses including soccer operations and the iconic Azteca stadium in Mexico City.

