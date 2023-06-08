UPDATE 1-Mexico's annual inflation slows in May for fourth straight month

(Adds details on inflation)

MEXICO CITY, June 8 (Reuters) -

Mexico's annual inflation rate slowed in May for a fourth consecutive month to 5.84%, data from statistics agency INEGI showed on Thursday, beating forecasts and continuing a downward trend spurred by a long cycle of rate hikes.

Headline inflation came in below a forecast of 5.90% and is now at its lowest since August 2021.

Consumer prices fell 0.22% in May from April, according to non-seasonally adjusted figures, against an expected drop of 0.16%.

The closely watched core price index, which strips out some volatile food and energy prices, climbed 0.32% during the month .

Annual core inflation in May, considered a better gauge of price trends because it excludes some highly volatile items, was 7.39%, as forecast.

Banxico, as the Mexican central bank is known locally, kept the benchmark interest rate stable at 11.25% last month for the first time in nearly two years, but warned that the rate needed to stay steady for an "

extended period."

Banxico does not expect inflation to reach its target rate of 3%, plus or minus a percentage point, until late 2024.

(Reporting by Isabel Woodford; editing by Jason Neely)