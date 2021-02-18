UPDATE 1-Mexico presses U.S. on natural gas after Texas bans exports
(Adds details)
MEXICO CITY, Feb 17 (Reuters) - The Mexican governmentcalled the top U.S. representative in Mexico on Wednesday topress for natural gas supplies for Mexico after Texas' governorordered fuel to remain in the state during freezing weather thathas overwhelmed the energy grid.
Economy Minister Tatiana Clouthier said she had called theU.S. embassy to express concern about the situation.
"By not acting together, the results could be morecomplicated," Clouthier said on Twitter.
The United States has yet to appoint an ambassador to Mexicosince the assumption of power of President Joe Biden.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott issued a statement puttingrestrictions on the export of natural gas from Texas during theweather emergency. It was not clear how much gas will beaffected under the ban, which is set to run through Sunday.
"The Governor has ordered natural gas producers not toexport product out of state until February 21st and instead sellit to providers within Texas," the statement read.
In a letter apparently from Abbott to the state energyregulator, the governor said any natural gas currently in Texasshould not be sent outside of the state.
However, possibly adding some ambiguity, the letter alsosaid that gas should be made available to local power generators"before leaving the state."(Reporting by Daina Beth Solomon; Additional reporting bySharay Angulo; Editing by Frank Jack Daniel)