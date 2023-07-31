UPDATE 1-Mexico economy grows 0.9% in Q2 in line with expectations

(Adds details)

July 31 (Reuters) - Mexico's economy expanded during the April to June period for the seventh consecutive quarter, although at a slower pace, a preliminary estimate from national statistics agency INEGI showed on Monday.

Latin America's second-largest economy posted a 0.9% gross domestic product (GDP) in the second quarter compared to the previous three-month period, in line with forecasts and down from 1.0% growth in the previous quarter.

"While this growth reflects a moderation from the very strong expansion seen in the first quarter, it is still significant," Casa de Bolsa Finamex said in an analyst note.

The quarterly growth by components saw the tertiary activities advance 1% and primary and secondary activities grow by 0.8%.

Compared with the same quarter a year earlier, the Mexican economy also grew 3.7%, beating market expectation which stood at 3.4% according to a Reuters poll.

