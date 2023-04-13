UPDATE 1-Mexico central bank minutes strike more dovish tone

(Adds details from minutes, background on rate hikes)

MEXICO CITY, April 13 (Reuters) - The board of the Mexican central bank struck a more dovish tone at its March 29 monetary policy meeting, minutes from the meeting showed Thursday.

The Bank of Mexico hiked its

benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points to 11.25%

at that meeting, moderating the pace of a tightening cycle that began in mid-2021.

The minutes removed language from the February meeting minutes explicitly mentioning the possibility of future upward adjustments to the key rate.

Instead, the minutes said that "for its upcoming decision, the board will take into account the inflation outlook, considering the monetary policy stance already attained."

The language leaves open the possibility that the bank could keep the benchmark rate unchanged at its upcoming mid-May monetary policy meeting, in what would be the first rate hold following 15 straight hikes.

Banxico has raised its key interest rate by 725 basis points since June 2021 to combat inflation. (Reporting by Brendan O'Boyle; Editing by Anthony Esposito)