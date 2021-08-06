UPDATE 1-Medtronic to buy Intersect ENT for $936 million

(Adds deal details)

Aug 6 (Reuters) - Medical device maker Medtronic said on Friday it will buy Intersect ENT Inc for $936.2 million in cash as it looks to bolster its offerings for ear, nose and throat procedures.

Medtronic said it would buy all outstanding shares of Intersect for $28.25 per share, representing a premium of 15.2% to Intersect's closing price on Thursday.

The deal would value Intersect at $1.1 billion, including debt.

The company said Intersect's sinus implants would add to its existing offerings for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis, a common condition characterized by swelling in the nose and head.

Medtronic expects the deal to be neutral to its adjusted earnings per share in the first twelve months following its close, and add to profit later.

Perella Weinberg Partners LP was Medtronic's financial adviser for the deal.