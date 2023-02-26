1 man killed, woman and 11-year-old injured in 2 Rocky Mount shootings

Rocky Mount police are investigating two Sunday morning shootings that left one dead and two injured, including an 11-year-old boy.

Around 1:30 a.m. police responded to a report of a youth shot on Meadowbrook Road. The 11-year-old was taken to ECU Health Medical Center in Greenville with injuries that were not life-threatening, according to a Rocky Mount Police Department news release.

An hour later, police found two people shot in a Shell Food Mart parking lot on West Raleigh Boulevard.

Nhazavias Coppedge, 25, died at the gas station.

A 22-year-old woman was also shot and taken to the hospital with injuries that weren’t life threatening, police said.

No other information is available at this time, a police official said Sunday morning.

Rocky Mount is east of Raleigh in Edgecombe and Nash counties.