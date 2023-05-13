1 man fatally shot in Medical District area, Dallas police say

Dallas police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened Friday night in the Medical District, officials said.

Officers responded to the 4600 block of Lake Avenue shortly after 11:30 pm. regarding a shooting call, according to police. They found a gunshot victim in a parking lot at that location. The man was taken to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries.

Authorities haven’t released the name of the victim, but said he was involved in a disturbance with another man at that location before the shooting. There are no suspects in custody.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact Detective Timothy Johnston at 214-671-3523, or timothy.johnston@dallaspolice.gov.