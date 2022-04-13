1 man arrested in apparent car-surfing incident that injured 2 young women in Montérégie

Car surfing refers to the activity of riding on the outside of a moving vehicle someone else is driving. (Yannick Gadbois/Radio-Canada - image credit)

Police on Montreal's South Shore have arrested a 25-year-old man in connection with a possible case of car-surfing that injured two young women, including one who suffered life-threatening injuries.

According to Châteauguay police, the incident happened Tuesday just before 9:30 p.m., on Melocheville Boulevard in Beauharnois, southwest of Montreal in the Montérégie region, on the grounds of a Hydro-Québec plant.

A 20-year-old woman was taken to a Montreal hospital in critical condition. A 17-year-old girl suffered minor injuries. Police could not confirm how fast the car was travelling at the time of the incident.

The 25-year-old driver fled the scene and was later arrested by police.

Police say he could face charges including dangerous driving and hit and run.