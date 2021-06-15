UPDATE 1-Lordstown has 'binding orders' for first two years of production -president

(Adds comments by president, background, stock action, bylines)

By Ben Klayman and Joseph White

DETROIT, June 15 (Reuters) - Lordstown Motors Corp's president said on Tuesday the electric vehicle startup has "firm" and "binding" orders for the first two years of production of its pickup truck, a week after saying it had no binding orders for the vehicle, sending shares up 10%.

"Currently we have enough orders for production for '21 and '22," President Rich Schmidt said at an Automotive Press Association event in Detroit. "Those are firm orders we have for those two years."

"I don't know the exact facts of the legal aspect of that, but they are basically binding orders that are committed here in the last two weeks, reconfirmed orders," he added, when asked if they were binding orders. "They're pretty solid, and I think that's on the light side or conservative side."

In March, Lordstown's shares slumped after Hindenburg Research disclosed it had taken a short position on the stock, saying the company had misled consumers and investors about its pre-orders that it initially said were worth $1.4 billion.

The Ohio company subsequently said the orders were not binding and on June 8, when it warned it was running out of cash, disclosed in a regulatory filing it had no binding orders or commitments from customers.

On Monday, Lordstown announced that Chief Executive Steve Burns and its chief financial officer had resigned and acknowledged it overstated the quality of pre-orders in the trucks. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has asked the company for information related to the truck pre-orders. (Reporting by Ben Klayman and Joseph White in Detroit; Editing by Franklin Paul and Jonathan Oatis)