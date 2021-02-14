UPDATE 1-Kosovo votes in election that could complicate dialogue with Serbia
By Fatos Bytyci
PRISTINA, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Kosovars began voting on Sundayin a parliamentary election that an anti-establishment party isexpected to win, further complicating Western efforts to resolvea decades-long territorial dispute with Serbia.
Opinion polls predict the Vetevendosje party will win 45% to55% of the vote among ethnic Albanians, who make up 90% of the1.9 million population. While that would be nearly double itsresult in a 2019 election, the party may still need a partner togovern.
Vetevendosje leader Albin Kurti, who served as primeminister for five months last year, has won support on pledgesto fight widespread corruption and on a stance that there shouldbe no compromise in a dialogue with Serbia, which lost controlover Kosovo in 1999 after NATO bombed its forces.
If Vetevendosje does not secure a majority of 61 seats itmay have to join forces with either the now-ruling DemocraticLeague of Kosovo (LDK), or the opposition Democratic Party ofKosovo (PDK) or Alliance for the Future of Kosovo (AAK).
Serbia, backed by Russia, does not recognise Kosovo'sindependence, citing the need to protect the rights of its Serbminority. Negotiators from the European Union and the UnitedStates have failed to secure a compromise to allow Kosovo tojoin international organisations such as the United Nations andNATO.
With one third of its workforce unemployed and a grossdomestic product per capita of $4,300, Kosovo remains thepoorest country in the Western Balkan region.
Skender Habibaj, a pensioner in Pristina, said he hoped theelection would bring a change of the political elite.
"I think people should not vote for those (politicians) whowere in the parliament before but only for the new ones," saidHabibaj, who was out in bitterly cold weather and among thefirst to vote at a polling station in the city centre.
Almost 2,400 polling stations opened at 7 a.m. (0600 GMT)and will close at 7 p.m. (1800 GMT). The first official resultsare expected a few hours later.
"People want jobs, we want to get rid off of corruption,"said Luljeta Emini after she cast a ballot at a polling stationin Pristina.(Reporting by Fatos BytyciWriting by Ivana SekularacEditing by Mike Harrison and Frances Kerry)