UPDATE 1-S.Korea seeks to reassure ageing residents after raising COVID-19 vaccine questions
By Hyonhee Shin and Josh Smith
SEOUL, Feb 8 (Reuters) - With one of the fastest ageingpopulations in the world, South Korea this week sought toreassure elderly residents as it said it would push ahead withAstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine but is still examiningits efficacy for people older than 65.
A panel of South Korean advisers has urged caution over theuse of AstraZeneca’s vaccine for people older than 65, citing alack of data, the food and drug safety ministry said last week.
On Monday, the government confirmed it would go ahead withplans to distribute the company's vaccine, but that regulatorswill decide later this week whether to provide it to oldercitizens.
No date is set for the start of the vaccination efforts, butKorea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) directorJeong Eun-kyeong said some 1.5 million doses of AstraZenecavaccines, enough for some 750,000 people, will arrive in thefinal week of February.
Nearly 16 percent of South Korea's population is 65 years orolder. Several European nations have said they plan to restrictthe vaccine to younger people, or are considering doing so,because of insufficient data on its efficacy in the elderly.
AstraZeneca denied media reports that its vaccine was notvery effective for people over 65, saying a strong immuneresponse to the vaccine had been shown in blood analysis ofelderly trial participants.
In an attempt to address public concerns, the KDCA held apublic question-and-answer event on Monday where healthofficials sought to reassure residents.
"If you ask me if I would let my 80 something mother get anAstraZeneca vaccine, yes, I would recommend that she receive anyvaccine that's available," said Nam Jae-hwan, a professor at theCatholic University of Korea in Seoul, who spoke at the briefingas an advisor to the KDCA.
Plans call for healthcare workers and the elderly to bevaccinated as soon as this month, with the goal of reaching herdimmunity for South Korea's 52 million people by November.
The KDCA reported 289 new daily coronavirus cases as ofmidnight Sunday, the lowest since late November.
