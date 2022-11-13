UPDATE 1-Kishida tells Asia leaders China infringing on Japan's sovereignty

Peace and stability in Taiwan Strait important - Japan's Kishida

China taking actions that heighten regional tension - Kishida

Repeats serious concern over human rights situation in Uyghur

Nov 13 (Reuters) - Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida told Asian leaders on Sunday that China is continuously, and increasingly, taking actions that infringe on Japan's sovereignty and escalate tensions in the region.

Addressing the East Asia Summit in Cambodia, Kishida also said ensuring peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait was important for regional security, and voiced "serious concern" over the human rights situation in Uyghur, according to a statement issued by Japan's foreign ministry.

"There has been continued, increasing actions by China in the East China Sea that violate Japan's sovereignty. China also continues to take actions that heighten regional tension in the South China Sea," Kishida told the meeting, according to the statement.

Kishida's remarks follow those of U.S. President Joe Biden, who stressed to Asian leaders on Sunday the importance of peace in the Taiwan Strait and ensuring freedom of navigation in the South China Sea.

China denies any abuses of the Uyghur, a mostly Muslim ethnic minority based in the far western Xinjiang region, and has sent a government delegation to Geneva to counter what it says are erroneous findings by the U.N. rights office.

Kishida is in Cambodia to attend the East Asian summit, which groups eighteen countries accounting for half of the global economy including Japan, the United States, China and Southeast Asian nations. He will also join the Group of 20 (G20) summit in Indonesia's Bali that kicks off on Tuesday. (Reporting by Ju-min Park and Sakura Murakami and Leika Kihara; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Ana Nicolaci da Costa)

