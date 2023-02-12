UPDATE 1-Kinder Morgan restarts pipelines after California leak

(Recasts with Kinder Morgan comment)

Feb 11 (Reuters) - Energy infrastructure company Kinder Morgan said on Saturday it had resumed operations in a California gasoline pipelines, two days after detecting a leak.

"Restart activities are complete for Watson Station’s associated SFPP West and CalNev pipelines, and they have resumed operations," Kinder Morgan spokesperson Katherine Hill said in an emailed statement.

Nye County, on the state border in neighboring Nevada, tweeted on Saturday: "The pipeline leak has been located, and systems are now coming back online. Fuel should be flowing within the next few hours."

Kinder Morgan Energy Partners on Thursday disclosed the gasoline spill at the Watson Station in Long Beach, California, saying it had shut down all lines pumping in and out of the area.

The pipeline operator has said there were no injuries or fire reported as a result of the gasoline spill. (Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Additional reporting by Gokul Pisharody in Bengaluru; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and William Mallard)

