2 dead, 6 injured in 'unprovoked' stabbing on Las Vegas Strip, police say

Rio Lacanlale and Jeanine Santucci, USA TODAY NETWORK
·3 min read

LAS VEGAS – A suspect who authorities say acted alone was in custody Thursday after fatally stabbing two people and wounding six others in an "unprovoked" attack on the Las Vegas Strip, police said.

The victims were a combination of tourists and locals, police Capt. James LaRochelle said at a news briefing Thursday afternoon. They were taken to area hospitals for treatment, and three were in critical condition.

He described the attacker as a man in his 30s who does not appear to be a Las Vegas resident.

According to LaRochelle, the attack unfolded around 11:40 a.m. on a Strip sidewalk at the intersection of Sands Avenue, near the Palazzo hotel-casino and across the street from the Wynn.

”There was no altercation beforehand,” said LaRochelle, who heads the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department’s investigative division.

After the first stabbing, the suspect kept walking down the sidewalk and attacked the other victims, LaRochelle said.

The suspect was taken into custody “within a matter of minutes” by security guards in the area, and the weapon, described by LaRochelle as a knife “with a long blade,” was recovered.

"Our hearts are with all those affected by this tragedy," Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak said on Twitter. "At the State level, we will continue to work with partners in law enforcement to make resources available on the ground and ensure the Las Vegas Strip remains a safe and welcoming place for all to visit."

Witnesses told Las Vegas TV stations that the stabbings occurred in multiple locations, and some of the victims appeared to be showgirls who take pictures with tourists on the Strip.

Pierre Fandrich told KTNV he saw “a lot of blood” as one woman ran across a bridge, one was on the ground, and another had a stab wound on her back as she tried to help the fallen woman. A bystander performed CPR until authorities arrived, he said.

“This is clearly a very tragic and hard-to-understand, hard-to-comprehend murder investigation," LaRochelle said.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, a local government agency in charge of promotion, said in a statement that "all indications are that this was an isolated incident perpetrated by one individual."

"Our hearts are with all those affected by today’s tragic incident on the Strip. Our destination has always placed the highest priority on the safety of our residents and visitors," the statement reads.

Police did not say Thursday what charges the suspect will face.

The Clark County coroner's office will identify the victims after their relatives have been notified.

Follow Rio Lacanlale on Twitter: @riolacanlale.

Contributing: The Associated Press

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY NETWORK: Las Vegas Strip fatal stabbing: 2 dead, 6 injured

Latest Stories

  • Man arrested in Las Vegas Strip stabbings, two dead

    The victims included tourists and local residents, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said at an afternoon news conference. The stabbings took place just before noon on the sidewalk on a stretch of South Las Vegas Boulevard known as the Strip. No altercation proceeded the attacks and the suspect was followed by witnesses as he fled on foot before being quickly apprehended, LaRochelle said.

  • 2 dead, 6 injured in 'unprovoked' stabbing attack in front of Wynn hotel and casino on Las Vegas Strip

    A suspect is in custody after two people were killed and several others injured in a stabbing attack on the Las Vegas Strip, police said. The victims appeared to be tourists and locals.

  • Long-term investors should ‘absolutely buy now,’ says Jeremy Siegel — why the world-renowned Wharton professor sees ‘excellent value’ in today’s stock market

    The message is simple. Be greedy when others are fearful.

  • Police: 2 dead, 6 injured in stabbings along Las Vegas Strip

    An attacker with a large kitchen knife killed two people and wounded six others in stabbings along the Las Vegas Strip before being arrested Thursday, police said. Three people were hospitalized in critical condition and another three were in stable condition, according to Las Vegas police who said they began receiving 911 calls about the stabbings around 11:40 a.m. on the north end of the Strip. Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said the names of the two people killed were being withheld until their relatives can be notified.

  • Two dead, 6 hurt in stabbing attack in front of casino on Las Vegas Strip, police say

    A suspect in the attack is in custody, police said.

  • UPDATE 2-Jurors begin deliberations in Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation trial

    A Connecticut jury began deliberating Thursday in a trial to decide how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company must pay families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax. The deliberations come after three weeks of trial in Waterbury, Connecticut, not far from where a gunman killed 20 small children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. Jurors were sent home after an hour of deliberations Thursday and will resume them on Friday.

  • Jurors begin deliberations in Alex Jones Sandy Hook defamation trial

    (Reuters) -A Connecticut jury began deliberating Thursday in a trial to decide how much conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his company must pay families of victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting for falsely claiming the massacre was a hoax. The deliberations come after three weeks of trial in Waterbury, Connecticut, not far from where a gunman killed 20 small children and six staff members at Sandy Hook Elementary School in December 2012. Jurors were sent home after an hour of deliberations Thursday and will resume them on Friday.

  • Armed police intervene after London street fight 'with weapons'

    Armed police was recorded by a resident intervening to stop London street fight 'with weapons'.Source: SWNS

  • Father who helped son Derek Redmond cross finish line at 1992 Olympics dies aged 81

    Jim Redmond, whose intervention to help his stricken son Derek cross the finish line in Barcelona in 1992 became one of the most famous Olympic moments, has died at the age of 81.Source: Olympics

  • Here's where all of your favorite characters ended up on 'Grey's Anatomy' season 18

    Season 19 of the ABC medical drama airs on Thursday. Here's what happened to characters like Meredith Grey and Miranda Bailey by the end of season 18.

  • Now’s the Time to Load Up the TFSA With These 2 Bargains

    NFI Group (TSX:NFI) and Sleep Country Canada Holdings (TSX:ZZZ) stock are getting cheap amid the market reset. The post Now’s the Time to Load Up the TFSA With These 2 Bargains appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Plaintiffs argue Alex Jones should pay $500 million in damages in Sandy Hook defamation trial

    The plaintiffs' attorney in a defamation trial against Alex Jones argued the conspiracy theorist should pay more than half a billion dollars to victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting for calling the massacre a hoax. "It is your job to make sure he understands the wreckage he has caused," the attorney, Chris Mattei, told the Connecticut jury during his closing argument Thursday at a trial to determine how much the Infowars host should pay in damages. A judge last year found Jones and Infowars' parent company, Free Speech Systems, liable in the defamation lawsuit, with plaintiffs that include an FBI agent who responded to the scene and eight families of victims that Jones called actors.

  • Stock Market Today: Dow Slips After Fed Officials Push Back Against Pivot

    By Yasin Ebrahim

  • Prince Andrew’s Creepy Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell Ties Are Exposed in ‘Banished: Prince Andrew’

    PeacockPrince Andrew’s reputation has been forever tarnished by his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein, Virginia Giuffre’s accusations that he sexually assaulted her when she was a minor, and the November 2019 BBC Two Newsnight interview about those scandals that was designed to stop the bad-PR bleeding but instead decimated his attempts at damage control and made him look even guiltier than before. Banished: Prince Andrew won’t alleviate his troubles.Premiering October 5 on Peacock, director Jam

  • Blue Jays manager John Schneider gives update on Kevin Gausman's injury

    Blue Jays interim manager John Schneider spoke with the media after Sunday's win over the Boston Red Sox and discussed what caused Kevin Gausman to leave the game early.

  • What will Scottie Barnes average in 2022-23 Raptors season?

    Amit Mann is joined by Esfandiar Baraheni of theScore to project how many points, rebounds, assists and more Scottie Barnes will average in his second NBA season. Full video projecting the season averages of several Raptors is available on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube.

  • Twillingate kicks off its Hockeyville celebration with a visit from the Stanley Cup

    More than two years after its win was announced, Twillingate is finally in the throes of NHL hockeymania. In August 2020, the central Newfoundland town was named the Kraft Hockeyville 2020 champion. The win came with $250,000 for upgrades to George Hawkins Memorial Arena and $10,000 in hockey equipment donated by the NHL players' union. It also came from a visit from the Stanley Cup and an NHL exhibition game, which will take place between the Montreal Canadiens and Ottawa Senators in Gander on

  • Nylander, Kerfoot lead Maple Leafs in 5-1 pre-season win over Canadiens

    MONTREAL — Toronto Maple Leafs winger Nick Robertson stacked up three points for the second consecutive NHL pre-season game. After recording two goals and one assist against the Ottawa Senators last Friday, the 21-year-old recorded three assists in a 5-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Monday night. ”He's just playing really good hockey right now,” said Maple Leafs coach Sheldon Keefe about Robertson. “He's doing things that he needs to do to show that he's wanting a spot on the team and that

  • Nick Robertson takes shot at Leafs top-six

    Toronto forward Nick Robertson has impressed during Leafs preseason, scoring multiple goals, and the 21-year-old is making his case for a role on a top-six line with John Tavares and William Nylander.

  • Maple Leafs' Rasmus Sandin went looking for mushrooms to take mind off contract talks

    Rasmus Sandin found a unique way to distract himself this summer.