1 killed, 4 hurt after SUVs collide in overnight crash at south Sacramento intersection

One person was killed and four other people were hospitalized following a crash at a south Sacramento intersection Saturday morning.

According to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District, crews were called to the intersection of Stockton Boulevard and Florin Road at 3:36 a.m. for a two-vehicle crash.

There, they found two smashed-up SUVs with a total of five victims. Firefighters said four were taken to hospitals “with varying degrees of injuries,” Metro Fire said in a social media post.

A fifth person, who has yet to be identified by the Sacramento County Coroner’s Office, died at the scene.

No further details about the crash, or what led to it, were available.