1 killed, 3 injured in Scarborough collision, police say

One person was pronounced dead at the scene of a crash in Scarborough Monday, according to Toronto police. (Robert Krbavac/CBC - image credit)

One person was killed and three others hurt in a collision in Scarborough Monday morning, Toronto police say.

The crash happened in the area of Brimley Road and Lawrence Avenue East shortly before 11 a.m. According to a series of tweets from police, two vehicles were involved, with one careening off the road into a field.

The person who was killed was pronounced dead at the scene, police said. The three injured people, all adults, were taken to trauma centres for treatment, Toronto paramedics said.

One of those people sustained serious injuries, while the other two had injuries that paramedics described as "moderate to serious."

No further information about anyone involved in the collision was provided by emergency services.

The intersection is currently closed for a police investigation. It is not clear when it may reopen to traffic.