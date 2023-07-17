1 killed, 3 injured in Alliance Gateway Freeway crash in north Fort Worth, police say

One person was killed and three injured in a crash after one car ran a red light Sunday afternoon on Alliance Gateway Freeway in North Fort Worth, according to police.

Officers responded shortly before 5 p.m. to the major accident in the area of 4600 Alliance Gateway Freeway, police said in a news release.

Details surrounding the crash are still being investigated, but police believe that one vehicle ran a red light, causing another vehicle to swerve and run into a third.

One person was pronounced dead at the accident scene. Three others, including a child, were taken to hospitals, police said. The conditions of the injured people were unknown Monday morning.