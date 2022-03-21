1 killed, 28 injured in shooting at Arkansas car show

Police tape. Andri Tambunan/AFP via Getty Images

Police in Dumas, Arkansas, are searching for a suspect who opened fire at a car show on Saturday night, leaving one person dead and 28 injured.

One person has been arrested in connection with the shooting, law enforcement officials said Sunday. The person killed has been identified as Cameron Shaffer, 23, of Jacksonville, Arkansas. Several children, including two toddlers, are among the wounded.

The annual Hood-Nic Car Show was one of several events held on Saturday night to promote non-violence and raise money for scholarships and school supplies, USA Today reports. Arkansas State Police Colonel Bill Bryant said on Sunday it's believed "multiple gunmen began shooting" after two individuals exchanged fire. "You don't expect that from small-town Arkansas," Bryant added.

Car show organizer Wallace McGehee told USA Today the event is known for being family friendly and a safe place for the community to gather. "We apologize for all of this," McGehee said, adding, "This has never happened with us at our event ever. For something like this to happen, it's a tragedy."

