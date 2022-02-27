1 killed and 2 Bradenton residents seriously hurt in head-on Sarasota crash, FHP says

A New York woman is dead and a man and woman from Bradenton are seriously injured after a head-on collision Saturday in Sarasota, Florida Highway Patrol said in a news release.

The crash happened at around 6:40 p.m. on University Parkway, near the Desoto Road intersection.

A 67-year-old woman from New York City was driving a sedan in the left eastbound lane of University Parkway. One of the left tires of the car then hit the curb of the median, troopers say. The car crossed the median and entered the westbound lanes of University Parkway, where it collided head-on with another sedan. A 70-year-old man was driving the car and a 70-year-old woman was in the passenger’s seat, the release says.

The Bradenton resident’s car rotated and was hit by the front of an SUV traveling westbound in the right lane. The SUV traveled off the roadway and crashed into a chain link fence, while both sedans came to a rest on University Parkway, troopers say.

The New York woman died as a result of her injuries. Traffic investigators say she was not wearing a seat belt.

The Bradenton man and woman were both seriously injured. The 39-year-old man from Venice operating the SUV was uninjured, troopers say. All three were wearing seat belts at the time of the accident, the release says.

The crash remains under investigation.