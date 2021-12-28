1 killed, 1 injured in car crash on Quivira Road in Overland Park

One driver was killed and another taken to the hospital after a two-vehicle crash Monday night on Quivira Road in Overland Park.

The crash happened at about 8:30 p.m. Monday when a vehicle traveling south on Quivira Road slammed into another car traveling west on 127th Street, police said.

The driver of the second car was pronounced dead shortly after the crash and the driver of the first car was taken to a nearby hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening, said Capt. Gary Mason with the Overland Park Police Department.

The crash remained under investigation Tuesday afternoon and police have not released the name of the person killed, pending notification of their immediate family.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information about the incident is asked to call the Overland Park Police Department at 913-895-6300.