1 killed, 1 hospitalized in I-77 crash in Charlotte on Saturday, Medic says

A person has died and another was hospitalized after a crash on Interstate 77 in Charlotte Saturday morning, Medic reported.

The wreck happened in the northbound lanes just south of the Nations Ford Road exit, according to Medic.

Paramedics pronounced the person dead at the scene, according to the agency.

Responders treated the other person for life-threatening injuries and took the patient to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Medic said on Twitter just after 7 a.m.

Police have released no details about the wreck.

The state Department of Transportation reported no I-77 delays at 8 a.m. on its DriveNC.gov real-time traffic site.

This is a developing story.