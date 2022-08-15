UPDATE 1-Kenya bonds tumble as deputy pres Ruto declared winner by election commission chair

(Adds and recasts with election results, updates bond prices)

LONDON, Aug 15 (Reuters) - Kenya's dollar-denominated government bonds fell on Monday after Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner of the country's presidential election by the chairman of the election commission.

The bonds had already fallen after a number of top election officials disowned the presidential vote results before they were officially confirmed and scuffles broke out in the hall ahead of the announcement.

The bonds were down as much as 2.9 cents on the dollar, with the 2048 maturity falling the most, according to Tradeweb data.

The planned announcement of the results was thrown into confusion after the Deputy Chairperson of the election commission and three other commissioners disowned the figures.