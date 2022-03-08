UPDATE 1-JPMorgan exec says markets too treacherous to update Q1 revenue outlook

(Adds comments)

March 8 (Reuters) - The head of markets for JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Tuesday that markets are too treacherous to update the firm's first-quarter outlook for trading revenue.

"The markets are extremely treacherous at the moment," Troy Rohrbaugh explained at an investor conference. "There is a lot of uncertainty. There are a lot of clients that are under extreme stress. That creates potentially very significant counterparty risk exposure."

Turbulence stemming from the Russia-Ukraine war and related sanctions from western nations has spread across commodities especially but also through fixed income and equity markets, he said.

"It is broad-based, but clearly relating to sanctions, whether it be sanctioned counterparties, sanctioned products, unwinds," he said.

JPMorgan had said last month that markets revenue would likely be down about 10% from a year earlier. Rohrbaugh said that the outlook had proven true through this past Friday. (Reporting By David Henry in New York and Niket Nishant in Bangalore; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Nick Zieminski)