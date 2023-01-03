UPDATE 1-JPMorgan, Citi among firms facing potential divestment by Kentucky over energy 'boycott'

(Adds response from companies)

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Kentucky on Tuesday warned 11 major financial companies, including Citigroup Inc, JPMorgan Chase & Co and BlackRock Inc, of potential divestment over their "boycott" of energy companies.

State government entities must notify the Treasurer of direct or indirect holdings in the companies in the list. They must also write to the firms, asking them to stop the "boycott" failing which, they could be subject to divestment, Kentucky State Treasurer Allison Ball said.

Republicans have been ramping up pressure on the finance industry over what they say are their increasingly aggressive environmental, social and governance (ESG) practices.

In the past year, other states like West Virginia and Texas have also boycotted several financial firms.

Spokespersons for JPMorgan Chase and Citigroup declined to comment, while BlackRock pointed to a recent testimony in Texas by Dalia Blass, its head of external affairs group.

In the testimony, Blass said BlackRock is a significant investor in many energy companies like Exxon Mobil Corp and Occidental Petroleum Corp. (Reporting by Niket Nishant in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)