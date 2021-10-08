UPDATE 1-Journalists in the Philippines and Russia win 2021 Nobel Peace Prize

* Graphic of Nobel laureates: https://tmsnrt.rs/2ns5o4C (Adds quote, detail)

OSLO, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Philippines journalist Maria Ressa and Russian journalist Dmitry Muratov, won the 2021 Nobel Peace Prize on Friday.

"Ms Ressa and Mr Muratov are receiving the Peace Prize for their courageous fight for freedom of expression in the Philippines and Russia," Chairwoman Berit Reiss-Andersen of the Norwegian Nobel Committee told a news conference.

"At the same time, they are representatives of all journalists who stand up for this ideal in a world in which democracy and freedom of the press face increasingly adverse conditions," she added.

The Nobel Peace Prize will be presented on Dec. 10, the anniversary of the death of Swedish industrialist Alfred Nobel, who founded the awards in his 1895 will.

(Reporting by Gwladys Fouche, editing by Terje Solsvik)