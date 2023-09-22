UPDATE 1-Japan's Nikkei futures pare declines slightly after BOJ keeps status quo

By Kevin Buckland

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Japan's Nikkei share average futures pared declines slightly after the Bank of Japan kept stimulus unchanged on Friday and signalled it is in no rush to tighten policy.

Nikkei futures were down 0.68% at 32,190 as of 0313 GMT. They were 0.96% lower at 32,100 leading into the announcement.

Cash equities were still closed for the midday recess, but the Nikkei entered the break 0.87% lower at 32,287.46.

In a statement accompanying the decision, the BOJ repeated a pledge to keep ultra-loose monetary policy "as long as necessary to maintain the (2% inflation) target in a stable manner."

The Nikkei had earlier dipped to 32,154.53 for the first time since Aug. 28, pressured in part by a sharp selloff on Wall Street amid worries that Federal Reserve's interest rates will stay elevated for longer. (Reporting by Kevin Buckland Editing by Shri Navaratnam)