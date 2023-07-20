UPDATE 1-Japan exports underwhelm in June, global weakness drags on economy

(Adds break down of export and import details, economic context)

June exports +1.5% yr/yr, imports -12.9%

Falling value of imports ease pressure on costs

Trade deficits swing to surplus for 1st time in 23 months

By Tetsushi Kajimoto

TOKYO, July 20 (Reuters) -

Japan's annual exports grew much-less than expected in June, highlighting weak global demand that continues to undercut the post-COVID recovery in the world's third-biggest economy.

The risk of a world recession amid sweeping monetary policy tightening since last year has cast a pall over export-led economies, with many countries including Japan relying on domestic consumption to underpin growth.

The trade data, released by the Ministry of Finance (MOF) on Thursday, showed exports rose 1.5% year-on-year last month, below the 2.3% gain expected by 15 economists in a Reuters poll, but faster than a 0.6% rise in May.

Exports were led by U.S. bound shipments of cars and mining machinery.

Imports fell 12.9% year-on-year in June, versus the median estimate for a 11.2% decrease. The decline in the value of imports, caused by drops in crude, coal and liquefied natural gas, should help ease concerns about rising costs of purchases.

The overall trade numbers produced a trade surplus of 43 billion yen ($308.11 million), confounding the median estimate for a 90.1 billion yen deficit.

A weak yen and surging import costs have led to several months of trade deficits in Japan, another challenge for policymakers hoping to shore up a fragile recovery following the end of COVID curbs.

By region, exports to China, Japan's largest trading partner, fell 11% year-on-year last month, due to drops in shipments of steel, chips and nonferrous metal, following a 3.4% decline in May.

U.S.-bound shipments, Japan's major ally, rose 11.7% year-on-year in June, led by shipments of cars and construction and mining machinery, following a 9.4% rise in the previous month. ($1 = 139.5600 yen) (Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto Editing by Shri Navaratnam)