UPDATE 1-J&J applies for COVID-19 vaccine emergency authorisation from South Africa

By Wendell Roelf and Promit Mukherjee

CAPE TOWN, Feb 9 (Reuters) - South Africa's joint leadinvestigator for the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccinetrial said on Tuesday that a government regulator was processingan application for the vaccine to be granted emergency useauthorisation.

Addressing a webinar on vaccines, the official, Glenda Gray,said discussions were underway with regulatory authorities toroll out the single-dose vaccine to health workers, after thegovernment on Sunday halted distribution of the AstraZenecavaccine over efficacy concerns.

In December, the U.S. pharmaceutical company was the firstto apply to the South African Health Products RegulatoryAuthority (SAHPRA) for registration of its vaccine.

South Africa had given fast-track approval to AstraZeneca'sCOVID-19 vaccine for emergency use last month and hadsaid it was reviewing applications by Pfizer and Johnson& Johnson.

"J&J also submitted a rolling submission to SAHPRA toexpedite the regulatory processes in South Africa, so this AD26vaccine as we speak is being processed for emergency use," Graysaid on Tuesday.

AD26 is the clinical name of the J&J vaccine.

She said there has been progress in discussions withregulatory authorities, enough to consider evaluating thevaccine in exposed health care workers, who are the first sectorof the 60 million population earmarked for inoculations.

"So what we are discussing is whether, under regulatoryauthorisation, we can use this vaccine rapidly in health careworkers in South Africa as a single shot," she said, adding thatthe vaccine is safe and has shown to work on the South Africanvariant of the novel coronavirus.

South Africa has pivoted to the J&J vaccine after datashowed AstraZeneca's shot offered minimal protection againstmild-to-moderate illness from a dominant local virus variant.

With the most coronavirus infections in Africa and more than46,000 deaths, South Africa had planned to start offeringhealthcare workers the AstraZeneca vaccine soon before it wasput on hold.

Shabir Madhi, the principal investigator of South Africa legof trials of the vaccine manufactured by AstraZeneca, said humantrials for a second generation of vaccines to tackle newvariants of the coronavirus are already underway.

He did not specify the company conducting these trials. Thevaccines should be available by the third quarter, Madhi said.(Reporting by Wendell Roelf and Promit Mukherjee; editing byGrant McCool)