UPDATE 1-Italy reports 37 coronavirus deaths and 5,959 new cases on Sunday

ROME, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Italy reported 37 coronavirus-related deaths on Sunday, down from 54 the previous day, while the daily tally of new infections fell to 5,959 from 6,860, the health ministry said.

A total of 129,093 deaths linked to COVID-19 have been registered in Italy since its outbreak emerged in February last year. That is the second-highest tally in Europe behind Britain and the eighth-highest globally. Italy has reported 4.53 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 4,133 on Sunday, up from 4,111 a day earlier.

There were 44 new admissions to intensive care units, increasing from 42 on Saturday. The total number of intensive care patients rose to 525 from a previous 511.

Some 223,086 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 293,464, the health ministry said. (Reporting by Angelo Amante Editing by David Goodman and Raissa Kasolowsky)